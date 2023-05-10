TD Asset Management Inc Buys 327 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $13,906,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 76.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 143,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Stories

