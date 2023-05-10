TD Asset Management Inc Buys 9,600 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIIN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 35,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 69,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.10. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 2.98%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

