TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.20 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of RLI by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in RLI by 10.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its position in RLI by 41.5% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

RLI Price Performance

RLI opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $149.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,089.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

