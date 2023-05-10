TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $58.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

