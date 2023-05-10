TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.27 Million Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $833,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 44.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,431,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,042,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGE Energy

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,007.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGE Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $86.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $189.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.35 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 14.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

