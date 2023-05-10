TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 501.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 9.3 %

GFS opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.