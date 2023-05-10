TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.41 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,347 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 245,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 34,874 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

