TD Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 237.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $146,734.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

