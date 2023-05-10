TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 15,000 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Embecta were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,717,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Embecta by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after buying an additional 252,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. Embecta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.44. Embecta had a net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.77 million. Research analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,781.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

