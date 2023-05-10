TD Asset Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,427,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.