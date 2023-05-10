TD Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 239.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $503,214.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,730.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $503,214.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,730.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.