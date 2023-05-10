TD Asset Management Inc Sells 118 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

