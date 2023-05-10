TD Asset Management Inc Sells 11,900 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 638.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $216.46 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $220.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.24.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

