TD Asset Management Inc Sells 17,746 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,746 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,648,000 after buying an additional 267,321 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,200,000 after buying an additional 267,213 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after buying an additional 1,335,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,677,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.15. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Westpark Capital began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

