TD Asset Management Inc Sells 23,339 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,339 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,065,760,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,048,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 155,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $34,794.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $580,929 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

