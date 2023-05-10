TD Asset Management Inc Sells 245 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,807,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $4,979,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.16. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $403.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.