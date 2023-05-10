TD Asset Management Inc Sells 3,400 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bumble were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMBL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bumble by 765.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 79,752 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2,048.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bumble by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $241.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.03 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

