TD Asset Management Inc Sells 5,458 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $149,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Essent Group stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.