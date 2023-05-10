TD Asset Management Inc Sells 6,400 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Seneca Foods by 2,368.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Seneca Foods by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seneca Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $473.25 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.