TD Asset Management Inc Sells 718 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECPG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECPG. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.48. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54). The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.