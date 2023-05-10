TD Asset Management Inc Sells 764 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xometry were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,861,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

