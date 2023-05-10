TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.26 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 343.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.