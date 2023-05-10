TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.42.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Shares of TIXT stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 343.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
