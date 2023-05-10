Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Trading Up 0.1%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 21,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

