The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target Cut to $310.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CI. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.17.

NYSE CI opened at $262.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.97.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

