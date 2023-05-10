Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.33, but opened at $11.98. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 77,066 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $27,597.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 369,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,389,588.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $27,597.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 369,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,389,588.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 360,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,969 shares of company stock valued at $115,717. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $719.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 1,698.54% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

