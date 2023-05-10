Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, FinViz reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$170.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.8 %

TRI opened at C$165.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$119.23 and a 52 week high of C$180.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$172.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$161.16.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 4.3202218 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 84.98%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.