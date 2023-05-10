Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 6,090 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 138,039 shares worth $14,153,031. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

