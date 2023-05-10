Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 249,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,002 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 62,619 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. 11.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. Tilray has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $5.17.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative net margin of 294.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $145.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

