Traders Buy High Volume of The GEO Group Call Options (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,004 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical volume of 2,854 call options.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The GEO Group’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 120,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in The GEO Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in The GEO Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

