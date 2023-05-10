Traders Buy High Volume of The GEO Group Call Options (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,004 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical volume of 2,854 call options.
Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The GEO Group’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 120,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in The GEO Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in The GEO Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.
The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.
