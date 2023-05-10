Traders Buy High Volume of Zscaler Call Options (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 31,229 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 27% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,515 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Zscaler by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.8% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 2.0 %

ZS opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.32. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.89.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

