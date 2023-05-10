Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,455 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 141% compared to the average daily volume of 2,259 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,048,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,167,000 after buying an additional 177,447 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,902,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 2,466,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 61,715 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

Oatly Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a negative net margin of 54.35%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

