Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,769 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 40% compared to the average volume of 6,961 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.52.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. KE has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $21.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KE by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 267.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

