Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,769 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 40% compared to the average volume of 6,961 call options.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.52.
Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. KE has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $21.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.12.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
