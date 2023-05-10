Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,143 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 367% compared to the average volume of 1,102 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

Trupanion Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $998.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.78. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $82.49.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $141,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,558,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,558,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,309,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 33.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Articles

