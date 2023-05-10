Traders Purchase Large Volume of DXC Technology Put Options (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 12,464 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,636% compared to the typical volume of 718 put options.

DXC Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 69,183 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,849,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 544,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after buying an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DXC Technology by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

