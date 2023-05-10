Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COOK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Traeger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Traeger alerts:

Institutional Trading of Traeger

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Traeger by 556.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Traeger by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Price Performance

COOK stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.74. Traeger has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.38 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 57.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.