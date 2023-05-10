TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research report issued on Sunday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TA. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CSFB upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

TransAlta Stock Up 1.7 %

TA stock opened at C$13.29 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.52 and a one year high of C$15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,332.00, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($1.29). TransAlta had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 1.68%.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

