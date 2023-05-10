TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note issued on Sunday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransAlta Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.60 million.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 0.8 %

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RNW. CSFB increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital cut TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.05.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.58. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.63 and a 1 year high of C$18.45.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 313.33%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

