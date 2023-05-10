TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Downgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.05.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE:RNW opened at C$12.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.58. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$10.63 and a 12-month high of C$18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.753818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.33%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

