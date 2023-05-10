TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $789.00 and last traded at $786.42, with a volume of 77421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $772.30.

The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.31.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total transaction of $7,539,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,245,252.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total transaction of $7,539,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,245,252.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 264,393 shares of company stock worth $196,152,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,514,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,067,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in TransDigm Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,415,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $742.29 and a 200 day moving average of $683.81.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

