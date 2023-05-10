Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 288.61% and a negative net margin of 130.98%. The business had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.