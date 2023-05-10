Trevena Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,717 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,891% compared to the average volume of 34 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena by 90.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter.

Trevena Stock Down 43.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.05. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Trevena will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

