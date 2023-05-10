Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,569 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at $4,120,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 237.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 585,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after acquiring an additional 412,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TREX. Benchmark increased their price objective on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Trex Price Performance

Trex stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $67.78.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

