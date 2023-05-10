Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TREX has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Trex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 1,346.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Trex by 36,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

