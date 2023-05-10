Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TREX. StockNews.com raised shares of Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Trex Stock Up 8.2 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87. Trex has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $67.78.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Trex by 146.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Trex by 3.0% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 17,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 43.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

