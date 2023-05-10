Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $59.00 at UBS Group

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE TREX opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Trex’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,926,000 after acquiring an additional 182,788 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Trex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Trex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

