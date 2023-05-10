Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

TREX has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE TREX opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87. Trex has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $67.78.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Trex by 36,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

