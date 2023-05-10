Triumph Group (TGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 17th. Analysts expect Triumph Group to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Group

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,167.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,167.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 6,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $66,258.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,498.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $220,475 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,408 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 200,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,654 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 202,154 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

