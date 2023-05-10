TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TTEC by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TTEC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTEC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

TTEC Trading Up 0.3 %

TTEC stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $77.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $658.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

TTEC Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.