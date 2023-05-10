Twilio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 30,853 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average volume of 23,386 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson purchased 158,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

