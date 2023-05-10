Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

